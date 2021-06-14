Police claim to arrest two accused in nose chopping case in dg khan

Police claimed to have arrested two accused of chopping the nose of a person in a case in the limits of Kot Mitthan police station

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Police claimed to have arrested two accused of chopping the nose of a person in a case in the limits of Kot Mitthan police station.

A spokesperson for police said that the suspect Nazak had doubts of illegitimate relations of his wife with a person named Yaqoob.

Accused Nazak along with his accomplice cut the nose of Qadir Bukhsh, an uncle of Yaqoob in a fit of range, he said. Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana took notice of the crime and got updates from DG Khan DPO Gulzdar Hussain on daily basis about the case.

Today, Police netted two accused Nazak and his accomplice Ismail, the DPO told RPO, the spokesperson concluded.