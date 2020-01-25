Police conducts mock exercise at Balmik Ji Temple

(@imziishan)

Police on Saturday conducted mock exercise in Balmik Ji Temple to improve capabilities of the force in tackling any untoward incident and attack on worship places

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday conducted mock exercise in Balmik Ji Temple to improve capabilities of the force in tackling any untoward incident and attack on worship places.

Mock exercise was participated by jawans of police, elite force, special branch and Bomb Disposal Unit.

The mock exercise conducted in Mohallah Jogianwala locality of the city was supervised by a Deputy Superintendent.

Participants also demonstrated an evacuation exercise to save injured and worshippers in case of a miscreants attack.

District Police Officer, Hafiz Khalid Mehmood said that mock exercise was conducted to prepare masses against any untoward situation and to improve capabilities of police in tackling attacks of terrorism.