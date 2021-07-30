Police conducts mock exercise at Imambargah Shah Shams shrine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :District police conducted a mock exercise at Imambargah Shah Shams shrine aimed at tackling any untoward situation.

In line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth, the mock exercise was conducted under supervision of DSP Dehli Gate Muhammad Imran in which SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Irfan, district police, Elite, Dolphin Force, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies participated.

The police and other departments demonstrated practically during the mock exercise.

The purpose of the exercise was to check the response and coordination among departments in case of any untoward situation.

Citizens were also asked to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity as a responsible citizen.