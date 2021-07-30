UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Conducts Mock Exercise At Imambargah Shah Shams Shrine

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Police conducts mock exercise at Imambargah Shah Shams shrine

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :District police conducted a mock exercise at Imambargah Shah Shams shrine aimed at tackling any untoward situation.

In line with special directions of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masud Marth, the mock exercise was conducted under supervision of DSP Dehli Gate Muhammad Imran in which SHO Lohari Gate Muhammad Irfan, district police, Elite, Dolphin Force, Civil Defence, Fire Brigade, Rescue 1122 and other law enforcement agencies participated.

The police and other departments demonstrated practically during the mock exercise.

The purpose of the exercise was to check the response and coordination among departments in case of any untoward situation.

Citizens were also asked to inform police immediately about any suspicious person or activity as a responsible citizen.

Related Topics

Fire Police Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Islamabad police decide to install CCTV cameras at ..

15 minutes ago

Filmwala Pictures is back with a Historic Drama Ma ..

53 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 30, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

DFM Company posts net profit of AED 38.8 million d ..

12 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution on waivers a ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.