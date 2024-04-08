Police Crack Down On Drug Peddling
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2024 | 08:25 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) In a crackdown against the pernicious drugs peddling mafia, law enforcement authorities on Monday apprehended three suspects, each found in possession of narcotics.
According to a police spokesman, the Wah Cantonment Police efforts yielded a substantial haul and recovered
2.
20 kg of heroin, 1.30 kg of hashish and 0.52 kilogram of hashish from the possesion of Qadeer Khan, Asad, Irum Bibi respectively.
The swift and resolute actions of the police have led to the registration of separate cases against the accused
APP/ajq/378
