UrduPoint.com

Police Crackdown Against Illegal Arm Holders Continue, 7 Held

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2022 | 12:16 AM

Police crackdown against illegal arm holders continue, 7 held

The Police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered ammunition arms from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered ammunition arms from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said during course of action, Airport Police arrested Babar Ali and recovered 01 pistol and 30 rounds from his possession.

Similarly, Patriata Police arrested Sadaf Mehmood, Mohammad Owais and Sajjad Ali and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore and 01 pistol 09 mm from their custody.

Following operation, Bani Police arrested Asif and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While,Cantt Police arrested Ahmed Ali and recovered 01 pistol 32 bore from his custody.

During operation, Bhagwari police arrested Rashid Mehmood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the operations would continue against those who posses illegal weapons and involved in aerial firing.

Related Topics

Firing Police Bani Progress Sajjad Ali Babar Ali Rashid Mehmood All From Allied Rental Modarba Airport

Recent Stories

Traders, district administration join hands to arr ..

Traders, district administration join hands to arrest price hike

53 seconds ago
 CM for curbing fertilizer's hoarding, overpricing

CM for curbing fertilizer's hoarding, overpricing

54 seconds ago
 Delegation of DBA Sialkot calls on Law Minister

Delegation of DBA Sialkot calls on Law Minister

56 seconds ago
 CM reviews law & order situation

CM reviews law & order situation

1 minute ago
 Administrator Karachi discusses KMC budget for nex ..

Administrator Karachi discusses KMC budget for next FY

4 minutes ago
 GCU holds seminar on drug abuse

GCU holds seminar on drug abuse

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.