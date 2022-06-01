Police crackdown against illegal arm holders continue, 7 held

The Police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered ammunition arms from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2022 ) :The Police arrested seven illegal arm holders and recovered ammunition arms from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said during course of action, Airport Police arrested Babar Ali and recovered 01 pistol and 30 rounds from his possession.

Similarly, Patriata Police arrested Sadaf Mehmood, Mohammad Owais and Sajjad Ali and recovered 2 pistols 30 bore and 01 pistol 09 mm from their custody.

Following operation, Bani Police arrested Asif and recovered 1 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

While,Cantt Police arrested Ahmed Ali and recovered 01 pistol 32 bore from his custody.

During operation, Bhagwari police arrested Rashid Mehmood and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

The police registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that the operations would continue against those who posses illegal weapons and involved in aerial firing.