UrduPoint.com

Police Department Conduct Typing Test For Children Of Police Employees

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Police department conduct typing test for children of police employees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Following the instructions of the Inspector General Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, police department Abbottabad Friday conducted a typing test for the children of police officers who passed away during the service or retired from service on medical grounds, to recruit them as junior clerks.

According to the details, 94 candidates from all eight districts of the Hazara region participated in the computer typing test. Candidates who passed the test will be recruited into the police department as junior clerks.

The test was supervised by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, D.P.O. Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi, and S.S.P. Investigation Abbottabad, Syed Mukhtar Ahmed following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Mansehra Mukhtar Ahmed Afridi All From

Recent Stories

Case registered against alleged abduction of human ..

Case registered against alleged abduction of human rights' activist Jibran Nasir ..

14 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilien ..

Pervaiz Elahi urges PTI members to remain resilient

38 minutes ago
 OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

1 hour ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

3 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

3 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.