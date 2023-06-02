Police department conduct typing test for children of police employees

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Following the instructions of the Inspector General Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, police department Abbottabad Friday conducted a typing test for the children of police officers who passed away during the service or retired from service on medical grounds, to recruit them as junior clerks.

According to the details, 94 candidates from all eight districts of the Hazara region participated in the computer typing test. Candidates who passed the test will be recruited into the police department as junior clerks.

The test was supervised by District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Omar Tafail, D.P.O. Mansehra, Zahoor Babar Afridi, and S.S.P. Investigation Abbottabad, Syed Mukhtar Ahmed following the orders of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Tahir Ayub Khan.