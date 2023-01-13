Police establish new blockades at entry, exit points of sub-division Wana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The district police have established blockades at all entry and exit points of Sub-division Wana besides at different other important places of the city in order to maintain law and order situation.

According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) South Waziristan Shabbir Hussain Marwat, following the directions of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Salim Marwat, established special new and secure police check points in the city.

The DPO also visited the entire city and reviewed the security situation at different check points. Besides, the district police officer also met with the people in Wana Bazar and questioned them about the security matters.

While talking to the public, the DPO said the safety of the citizens was the top most priority of police department and no compromise would be made over the safety of the lives and property of the people.

He clarified that the new blockades and check points had been established in the city, however, all the old blockades would also be continued.

He said keeping in view the security of police personnel, old Hisco bags had been replaced with new Hisco bags at all check posts.

The DPO appealed to the local people to cooperate with the police department in order to make the South Waziristan a peaceful district.