Police finalizes security arrangements for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2022 ) :The Larkana District Police have finalized security arrangements for the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS).

The police officials have been deployed at sensitive areas, entry and exit points of the city. Around 3,000 policemen and Rangers would be deployed for Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS) and Shuhada-e-Karbala that will be observed tomorrow.

The details were shared by SSP Larkana Asif Raza Balouch, while chairing a meeting of all the DSPs, officials of various branches of the police and SHOs at his office on Friday.

He said that he had put the police and security personnel on high alert on the occasion of the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (AS). Heavy contingents of police and Shahbaz Rangers would be deployed for the protection of Majalis and mourners processions.

During the meeting the SSP Larkana directed all the DSPs and the SHOs to increase police mobile and motorcycle patrolling across the district, to set up snap checking points at entry and exit routes and to conduct search and combing operations at suspicious places.

All the mosques, Imambargahs, dargahs, and other places of worship were thoroughly checked. All police officers were ordered to fully implement the National Action Plan.

Moreover, instructions were issued for full and complete implementation of the code of conduct. The meeting also reviewed the law and order situation.

It was informed that the flood victims from various districts and rural areas were sheltering here, and the Larkana police performed duties of relief and protection.

However, a suspicion was raised that criminal elements, disguised as rain/flood victims, could try to disrupt peace, law and order in the city.

Therefore, all the police officers should make a strategy of strictest action against the criminal elements in their respective areas.

The SSP said that all police officials should perform their assigned duties with full responsibility and honesty.