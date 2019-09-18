Police foil antiques smuggling bid to China

City Police on Wednesday foiled antiques smuggling to China and arrested two people including antique smuggler

CHARSADDA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :City Police on Wednesday foiled antiques smuggling to China and arrested two people including antique smuggler.

According to details, District Police Officer, Irfanullah Khan received information that antiques that include statues of Goutama Buddah were being smuggled to China via Gilgit.

A police team led by DSP City Taj Muhammad Khan and SHO City Johar Khan was constituted to foil over 2000 year old antiques smuggling abroad .

The team stopped a loaded truck at Sardaryab check-post and recovered five pieces of statues on checking.

On basis of information gleaned from truck driver Hamidullah, resident of Bajur district, police also arrested antiques smuggler, Wahid from Yakatoot area of Peshawar city