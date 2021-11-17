Police foil bid to supply huge quantity of Indian Gutka

Hyderabad Police claimed to have foiled a bid to supply huge quantities of Indian Gutka, a chewing form of tobacco highly hazardous to health, into the city on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police claimed to have foiled a bid to supply huge quantities of Indian Gutka, a chewing form of tobacco highly hazardous to health, into the city on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the Baldia Police team after receiving information reached the spot at Hyderabad by pass near Al Rehman Cottages where the driver had left the van after an accident and fled away.

Police, during the search of the van, recovered 24 bags of Indian Gutka and impounded the vehicle.

While seizing 600 packets, having 66000 Indian Gutka,Police also registered a case under section 8 of P.O.P.M.S.S & G.M Act - 2019 against the unknown van driver.