UrduPoint.com

Police Foil Bid To Supply Huge Quantity Of Indian Gutka

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:27 PM

Police foil bid to supply huge quantity of Indian Gutka

Hyderabad Police claimed to have foiled a bid to supply huge quantities of Indian Gutka, a chewing form of tobacco highly hazardous to health, into the city on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Hyderabad Police claimed to have foiled a bid to supply huge quantities of Indian Gutka, a chewing form of tobacco highly hazardous to health, into the city on Wednesday.

According to the spokesman, the Baldia Police team after receiving information reached the spot at Hyderabad by pass near Al Rehman Cottages where the driver had left the van after an accident and fled away.

Police, during the search of the van, recovered 24 bags of Indian Gutka and impounded the vehicle.

While seizing 600 packets, having 66000 Indian Gutka,Police also registered a case under section 8 of P.O.P.M.S.S & G.M Act - 2019 against the unknown van driver.

Related Topics

India Accident Police Driver Vehicle Hyderabad Van Baldia 2019 P

Recent Stories

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social co ..

ERC, Al Masaood Group sign humanitarian, social cooperation agreement

28 minutes ago
 Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and C ..

Larkana BISE declares HSC Part-II Humanities and Commerce results

52 seconds ago
 Educational institutions to be sealed for refusing ..

Educational institutions to be sealed for refusing anti-Measles/Rubella vaccines ..

54 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) e ..

BISE Larkana announces HSC Part-II (Pre-Medical) exams-2021 results

56 seconds ago
 Cooperative Market fire incident affectees meet pr ..

Cooperative Market fire incident affectees meet provincial minister

58 seconds ago
 BISE Larkana board declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineerin ..

BISE Larkana board declares HSC-II (Pre-Engineering) exams-2021 results

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.