Police foil narco smuggling bid, recover 5Kgs ICE-drug

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :City police here Thursday seized five kilograms ICE-drug besides recovering Rs350,000 black-money and arrested two smugglers.

According to details,The police intercepted a suspected car during snap checking on Ring Road near motorway check-post that led to recovery of ice-drug from its secret cavities. Two accused identified as Najeebullah and Ghulam Ishaq were arrested by Chamkani police.