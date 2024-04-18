Open Menu

Police Foils Smuggling Attempt Of Non-custom Paid Products

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle non-custom paid products at the Ghazi Ghaat police check post on Thursday.

In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the police have sped up action against the smugglers as comprehensive checking was being ensured at all entry and exit points of the district.

The police recovered an ample quality of non-custom paid products including tyres, cigarettes, medicines, diesel, tea and other items.

The police handed over the recovered material to the customs department for further action.

However, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin has directed police officers to continue action against smugglers and ensure stern action against them.

