Police Foils Smuggling Attempt Of Non-custom Paid Products
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Police have foiled an attempt to smuggle non-custom paid products at the Ghazi Ghaat police check post on Thursday.
In line with special directives of the District Police Officer (DPO) Ahmed Mohiuddin, the police have sped up action against the smugglers as comprehensive checking was being ensured at all entry and exit points of the district.
The police recovered an ample quality of non-custom paid products including tyres, cigarettes, medicines, diesel, tea and other items.
The police handed over the recovered material to the customs department for further action.
However, DPO Ahmed Mohiuddin has directed police officers to continue action against smugglers and ensure stern action against them.
APP/hus/thh
Recent Stories
Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..
Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator
Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF
National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield
Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role
Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..
Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges
Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups
MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner for stern action against dengue larvae42 seconds ago
-
Dry & Cloudy weather forecasts for Sukkur50 seconds ago
-
KPRA to adopt fixed tax for wedding halls, beauty parlors54 seconds ago
-
IT minister ensures provision of conducive environment for IT sector59 seconds ago
-
Romina for climate diplomacy to address environmental degradation challenges1 minute ago
-
Gas leak claims life in Quetta11 minutes ago
-
DC directs to expedite development projects in Matiari district11 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest four involved in robberies21 minutes ago
-
Fly Jinnah launches another non stop flights from Islamabad-Muscat21 minutes ago
-
KPRA to adopt fixed tax for wedding halls, beauty parlors31 minutes ago
-
Threat alert: DC Pishin asks JUI to postpone public gathering31 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 182,100 cusecs water41 minutes ago