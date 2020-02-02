Police foils smuggling bid, seizes 12 Kg Heroin

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Police on Sunday have arrested two accused and recovered massive quantity of narcotics from them from Sahiwal police limits.

Police spokesman said that on the direction of DPO Ammara Ather/ during operation against drug pushers and criminals the Sahiwal police team headed by Inspector Abdul Hameed have stopped a vehicle (LXZ-970) at police check post at Sahiwal Chowk and recovered 12 kilogram Heroin worth million of rupees from secret places of the vehicle.

Police have two accused named Tanveer Ahmad s/o Muhammad Hayat and Muhammad Zahoor s/o Manzoor Ahmad of Bhalwal Tehsil.

Police have registered case under smuggling act and started investigation.