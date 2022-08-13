Police foils smuggling of arms, arrest smuggler

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police on Saturday foiled an attempt to smuggle a large number of arms and ammunition recovered from a motor car at Kaghazai Check Post on Kohat Hangu Road.

In the operation, inter-district arms smuggler Muhammad Zahid resident of Zarghoon Khel Dara Adam Khel was detained.

Action on secret information was carried out by SHO Cantt Muhammad Afzal and his police team.

A machine gun, three Kalashnikovs, 63 chargers and 3400 cartridges were recovered among the seized weapons.

The weapons seized in the intelligence-based operation were being smuggled from Dara Adamkhel to Waziristan via Thal.

A case has been registered against the detained arms smuggler in the cantonment police station.

In the initial interrogation, the arrested accused had confessed to the crime of smuggling arms.

The arrested arms smuggler was handed over to the investigation team for further investigation.