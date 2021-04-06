UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Guides Appointed At Police Stations To Smoothly Resolve Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Police Guides appointed at police stations to smoothly resolve public complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have taken a unique initiative to smoothly resolve the public complaints and deployed `Police Guides' to properly guide those visiting police stations.

Police Guides have been appointed at 22 police stations of Islamabad who would properly guide the visitors and ensure every possible assistance to them in police related matters.

The police constables are initially entrusted responsibilities as police guides who would lead the visitors to resolve their complaints.

The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has termed the appointment of `Police Guides' as an important step towards changing the typical `thana culture'.

He said that interaction with visitors at police stations in a decent manner would help to improve the image of police and attitude of Police Guides and men at Front Desk would be of utmost importance in this regard.

The decent attitude with complainants would be helpful in inculcating friendly police ecology, the IGP said and urged the policemen to make best possible efforts to resolve the problems of citizens with honesty and efficient manner.

He said that complainants should feel secure themselves during visit of police stations rather than getting frightened.

The IGP said that 65 percent people visit police stations to get resolved their issues of minor nature.

He said that Station House Officers and Muharrars at police stations were also appointed after tests and interviews with an aim to change `thana culture' and ensure sobriety during dealing with public. Such steps, he said, would help to bridge gap between community and police.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Visit Guide Lead Best

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

39 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

39 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

39 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

54 minutes ago

EMA official links AstraZeneca vaccine and thrombo ..

1 second ago

Zelenskyy Says War in Donbas Will Only End If Ukra ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.