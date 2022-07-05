UrduPoint.com

Police Held 18 Drug Peddlers; Recover 7 Kg Marijuana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2022 | 09:57 PM

Police held 18 drug peddlers; recover 7 kg Marijuana

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested 18 alleged drug pushers and recovered over seven kilogram Marijuana from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday arrested 18 alleged drug pushers and recovered over seven kilogram Marijuana from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Dhamial, Rattaamral, Airport, Wah Cantt, Saddar Wah, Mandra, and Jatali police held 18 accused namely Tanveer, Arbaz, Khan Gul, Nawab, Dilawar, Ghazi ur Rehman, Tariq, Karamat, Imran, Babar, Munawar, Zeeshan, Zair Dil, Tamoor, Maqsood, Javed, Afzal, and Iftikhar and recovered over seven kg charras from their possession.

Police have registered separate cases against all the accused while further investigations are in progress.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated performance of the SHOs concerned and directed to continue operation against lawbreakers and drug peddlers.

