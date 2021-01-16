Police held 6 accused in various raids

UrduPoint.com
Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:24 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Police launched a crackdown on criminals have arrested six accused, while taking action against drug dealers, 3200 grams of cannabis and 10 canes of liquor were recovered from their possession.

According to details, Attock police is cracking down on criminals on the instructions of DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani. Police arrested six accused during various operations against criminals.

Attock Khurd police arrested Gohar Ali s/o Nimroz Khan r/o Garhi Matna Tehsil Hazro have recovered 10 gallons of local liquor.

City Hassan police team recovered 2100 grams of cannabis from Danish s/o Sher Rehman, 1100 grams of cannabis was recovered from Nawaz Ali's son.

New Airport police have recovered 30 bore pistols with ammunition from Dilawar Khan s/o Abdul Rahim from Tarnol Dora. Police also held accused Abid Hussain r/o Khelari in Rawalpindi district after recovering 30 bore pistols with ammunition.

A team of Anjra have arrested Mohammad Aman, Akbari s/o Amanullah Khan, r/o Kani Makhad Road, Tehsil Jand.

Police have registered separate cases against all the criminals and further investigations were underway.

