Police held fraudster, recovered jewelry, cash

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Police have arrested fraudster and recovered snatching jewelery and cash from his possession, informed police spokesman here Thursday.

A team comprising SHO Rata Amral and other investigating officers was formed under the supervision of SDPO City to arrest the accused.

Rata Amral police team arrested fraudster identified as Wasim Akram with the help of modern technology and human intelligence and recovered jewelery, cash from his custody.

The accused has made revelations during the interrogation which are being investigated.

The accused has also been committing robberies in Sadiqabad and Attock district, SP Rawal Rai Mazhar Iqbal said.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of police team adding that strict action must be taken against anti social elements.