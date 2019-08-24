UrduPoint.com
Police In Kohat Held 40 Suspects

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 01:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The Kohat Police on Saturday in a search and strike operation in different areas arrested 40 suspects allegedly involved in different crimes including three facilitators of proclaimed offenders with huge cache of weapons and narcotics were seized.

On the directives DPO Kohat Captain Wahid Mehmood, police team lead by SP Nabeel Khokhar and SHO Ayatullah of Riaz Shaheed Police Station carried out search and strike operation in Tapi, Merozai, Ameenabad, Sheikhan and in some other areas situated on Kohat-Pindi road.

The police also recovered 1 Kalashnikov, 1 Kalakov, 2 Gun, 1 Repeater, 2 Rifle, 6 Pistols, 1700 cartridges, 3 kilogram Cannabis, and 1050 gram Heroin.

All the 40 arrested suspects are kept in police station and cases against some of them of bearing illegal weapons and narcotics were registered.

