UrduPoint.com

Police Khidmat Counter BBH Issues 5491 MLCs

Umer Jamshaid 36 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 09:59 PM

Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5491 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5491 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5491 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police are providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through Police Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up in 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared on Wednesday by police, over 10,500 applicants had obtained MLCs from police Khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 20 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Wednesday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1388, Bagga Sheikhan 313, Chontra 05, Kalar Syedan 271, Kahuta 249, Kotli Sattian 25, Murree 138, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5491, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 534, Holy Family Hospital 546 and Taxila 1895 during this year.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and they could obtain MLCs easily from the Khidmat counters.

Related Topics

Police Benazir Bhutto Murree Rawalpindi Gujar Khan Kotli Kahuta Taxila Family From Government

Recent Stories

ECP to be bound to conduct next general election t ..

ECP to be bound to conduct next general election through EVM: Farrukh Habib

32 seconds ago
 Sheikh Rashid attends funeral prayers of elder bro ..

Sheikh Rashid attends funeral prayers of elder brother

34 seconds ago
 Seven outlaws nabbed, drugs, liquor recovered

Seven outlaws nabbed, drugs, liquor recovered

35 seconds ago
 US Draws 3.2Mln Barrels From Strategic Reserve Wit ..

US Draws 3.2Mln Barrels From Strategic Reserve With Oil Prices Near 7-Year Highs ..

39 seconds ago
 Moscow Published Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondenc ..

Moscow Published Lavrov's Diplomatic Correspondence With German, French Foreign ..

3 minutes ago
 Brother of Sheikh Rashid laid to rest

Brother of Sheikh Rashid laid to rest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.