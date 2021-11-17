Police Khidmat Counter BBH issues 5491 MLCs

Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5491 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Police Khidmat Counter, Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) has issued 5491 medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens.

According to a police spokesman, Rawalpindi District Police are providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through Police Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals of the district.

Special Khidmat counters were set up in 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared on Wednesday by police, over 10,500 applicants had obtained MLCs from police Khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 20 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Wednesday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1388, Bagga Sheikhan 313, Chontra 05, Kalar Syedan 271, Kahuta 249, Kotli Sattian 25, Murree 138, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5491, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 534, Holy Family Hospital 546 and Taxila 1895 during this year.

City Police Officer Rawalpindi said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and they could obtain MLCs easily from the Khidmat counters.