Police Khidmat Counters, A Facility To Get MLCs Without Visiting Police Stations

2 minutes ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:13 PM

Police Khidmat Counters, a facility to get MLCs without visiting Police Stations

Rawalpindi District Police are providing medico-legal certificates (MLCs) to the citizens through Police Khidmat Counters set up in 11 government hospitals of the district

According to a police spokesman, special Khidmat counters were set up in 11 government hospitals of Rawalpindi district including Gujar Khan, Bagga Sheikhan, Chontra, Kalar Syedan, Kahuta, Kotli Sattian, Murree, three Allied hospitals of Rawalpindi City and Taxila to save the citizens from the hassle of going to the police stations to obtain MLCs.

According to the data shared on Saturday by police, over 10,694 applicants have obtained MLCs from police khidmat counters without going to the police stations this year.

Total 17 MLCs were issued from police Khidmat Counters on Saturday, he said adding, Gujar Khan hospital Khidmat Counter had issued 1382, Bagga Sheikhan 303, Chontra 06, Kalar Syedan 269, Kahuta 240, Kotli Sattian 21, Murree 136, Benazir Bhutto Hospital 5453, District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi 526, Holy Family Hospital 537 and Taxila 1822 during this year.

City Police Officer CPO, Rawalpindi said that citizens should take advantage of Khidmat Counters set up in the government hospitals and they could obtain MLCs easily from the khidmat counters.

