Police Launch Search Operation In 'Dhoke Bahar Shah', Adjoining Area

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in 'Dhoke Bahar Shah' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station, said a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi on Thursday launched a search operation in 'Dhoke Bahar Shah' and adjoining areas in the jurisdiction of Saddar Baroni police station, said a police spokesman.

He informed that heavy police contingent, Elite Force, Special Branch personnel and Ladies police under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station conducted an operation in the area and searched 51 houses besides, checking four tenants and 121 persons.

During the search operation, an accused namely Abdullah was netted on recovery of a 30 bore illegal pistol. Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.

According to the spokesman, the search operations to net criminals and proclaimed offenders were regularly being conducted under National Action Plan in different areas of the district particularly to ensure law and order.

