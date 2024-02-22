Open Menu

Police Launches Crackdown Against Unauthorized Number Plates, Helmets

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police launches crackdown against unauthorized number plates, helmets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, on Thursday directed to the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) to utilize all available resources to ensure the peace and tranquility within the Federal capital.

A public relations officer said that, the police were ensuring data registration, identification documents and effective search of citizens entering the high security zone on a regular basis.

Moreover, action has been taken against motorcyclists over traffic rules violations on various checkpoints of high security zone, he added.

During the week, the police removed tinted glasses and improper number plates from bikes and issued challan tickets to motorcyclists for violations.

Strict directions have been issued to police officers and officials performing their duties at high security zone checkpoints to exercise their duty with full responsibility.

The protection of important public and private property and embassies located in the high security zone is of paramount importance.

The Citizens are also urged to cooperate with the police and report any suspicious activity on "Pucar-15”.

