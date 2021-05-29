Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

Islamabad police has regularised 262 children of martyred cops, appointed in various departments of the force on contractual basis

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th April, 2021) Islamabad police has regularised 262 children of martyred cops, appointed in various departments of the force on contractual basis.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman distributed the appointment letters among the heirs of police martyrs in a ceremony held here on Saturday.

DIG headquarters, Kamran Adil, SSP headquarters AIG operations also graced the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, the IGP said "I congratulate you and your family and those officers who strived hard for regularisation process."

Extending his gratitude to the Prime Minister who had approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police, he said all out efforts would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs.

Moreover, he said special courses would be arranged for clerical staff at par with other personnel so that they could perform duties with more efficacy.

He called upon the force to paly its due role to bring improvement in the functioning of the department.

"Your parents were brave and gallant who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements, " he said while urging the martyrs' heir to work hard with honesty and dedication to make their parents proud.