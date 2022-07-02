Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood: Rana Sana Ullah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The police in the federal capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The police in the Federal capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan while addressing a ceremony held here to pay tribute to martyrs of Islamabad police. There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel were especially invited who received cheques following directions of the prime minister to ensure immediate payment to them.

The minister said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people. Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police has always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," he added.

Despite tough economic circumstances, he said that it was decided to give cheques to the families of martyred personnel. He said there was no compensation to life but it was responsibility of the government to provide assistance to families of martyred cops.

The minister thanked Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for immediate orders to pay amount to the families of martyred personnel after the matter was brought into his notice.

An amount of Rs 1.22 billion was distributed among the families of martyred personnel.

He also awarded those policemen who participated in operation against Bilal Sabit gang. Rana Sanaullah said that the government was motivated to end "police culture" in the capital and was giving 100 per cent coverage to safe city cameras, which would not be installed only on roads but also in police stations to ensure punishment for perpetrators.

He said the government will ensure the completion of Islamabad Safe City project. He said the scheme, which aimed to cover all streets in the city with cameras to curb crime and ensure law and order, faced several obstacles due to which its progress stands at just 30 percent.

The interior minister also said a 100-bed hospital will also be established for Islamabad Police at a cost of Rs 5 billion.

"In this regard, the first installment of Rs350 million has been disbursed by the government," he said. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to lay the foundation of the hospital this month.

Meanwhile, Islamabad IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that he was thankful to the prime minister who has approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs.

He said that Islamabad police would never forget the families of those martyred personnel who sacrificed their lives for country.