UrduPoint.com

Police Nabbed, Recovered 7,190 Grams Of Hashish

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2022 | 11:30 AM

Police nabbed, recovered 7,190 grams of hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested nine suspects and recovered 7,190 grams hashish during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, police teams of few police stations including Baghdad-ul-Jadid, Noshahra Jadid, Khairpur Tamewali and Bahawalpur Saddar conducted raids in different areas and took nine suspects into custody.

The police recovered 7,190 grams hashish from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Ansar, Afzal, Imran, Munir, Zafar, Aslam, Habib and Shahid. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur Khairpur Tamewali Saddar From

Recent Stories

Careem, Swvl, EMPG Ranked Among Middle East’s To ..

Careem, Swvl, EMPG Ranked Among Middle East’s Top 5 Unicorns by Forbes

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th January 2022

2 hours ago
 AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz ..

AGP writes letter to Shehbaz Sharif to bring Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan

17 hours ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 perc ..

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at  9.75 percent

18 hours ago
 Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Represent ..

Secretary-General Receives the Permanent Representative of Turkmenistan to the O ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.