Police nabbed, recovered 7,190 grams of hashish

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :The police claimed to have arrested nine suspects and recovered 7,190 grams hashish during raids conducted in different areas of the district.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that acting on a tip-off, police teams of few police stations including Baghdad-ul-Jadid, Noshahra Jadid, Khairpur Tamewali and Bahawalpur Saddar conducted raids in different areas and took nine suspects into custody.

The police recovered 7,190 grams hashish from the possession of the accused.

The suspects were identified as Ansar, Afzal, Imran, Munir, Zafar, Aslam, Habib and Shahid. The police have lodged cases against the accused. Further probe was underway.