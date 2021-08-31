Police official injured in attack on polio team in Dera

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men on Tuesday attacked on an anti-polio vaccination team in DI Khan, southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to district police, the polio team was on duty in the city area when unknown armed men opened fire at them injuring a police official who was deployed on security duty.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene, while the injured police official was shifted to DHQ hospital.

A police teams rushed to the spot and started search operation after cordoning off the area.