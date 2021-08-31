UrduPoint.com

Police Official Injured In Attack On Polio Team In Dera

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 09:45 PM

Police official injured in attack on polio team in Dera

Unknown armed men on Tuesday attacked on an anti-polio vaccination team in DI Khan, southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Unknown armed men on Tuesday attacked on an anti-polio vaccination team in DI Khan, southern district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to district police, the polio team was on duty in the city area when unknown armed men opened fire at them injuring a police official who was deployed on security duty.

The attackers managed to escape from the scene, while the injured police official was shifted to DHQ hospital.

A police teams rushed to the spot and started search operation after cordoning off the area.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Polio From

Recent Stories

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for off ..

Global Village’s season 26 VIP Packs set for official release next Saturday th ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE President issues decree to enhance accountabil ..

UAE President issues decree to enhance accountability of ministers, senior offic ..

51 minutes ago
 Iranian Consul General Hassan hosts luncheon for S ..

Iranian Consul General Hassan hosts luncheon for Shahzain Bugti

5 minutes ago
 COVID-19 pandemic disrupts women's lives more than ..

COVID-19 pandemic disrupts women's lives more than men: Speakers

5 minutes ago
 South Korea Hopes to Restart Talks With North Amid ..

South Korea Hopes to Restart Talks With North Amid Nuclear Concerns - Official

5 minutes ago
 Strict action to be taken against corrupt, neglige ..

Strict action to be taken against corrupt, negligent police officers: CPO

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.