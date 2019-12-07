UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Official, Relative Died Of Suffocation In Chitral

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 09:21 PM

Police official, relative died of suffocation in Chitral

A police official and his relative died of suffocation when they forget to switch off gas heater before going to bed, here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A police official and his relative died of suffocation when they forget to switch off gas heater before going to bed, here on Saturday.

According to police, Sub Inspector, Rehmat-ud- Din and his relative, Nasir-ud-din of Karimabad were residing in a room adjacent to a local hotel.

They turned on a gas heater and a coal stove to beat the cold.

Unfortunately they forget to turn off gas heater and stove before going to bed and died of asphyxiation. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after completing medic-legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Died Gas

Recent Stories

Pakistan destined to lead the world: Ali Muhammad ..

5 minutes ago

Musical event 'Sufi Night' enthrals audience

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Saturday 07 Dec 2019

5 minutes ago

Lack of research on cotton in last 10 years damage ..

5 minutes ago

World Human Rights Day to be observed on 10th

12 minutes ago

Govt to facilitate youth in all aspects: state Min ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.