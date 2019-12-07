Police official, relative died of suffocation in Chitral

A police official and his relative died of suffocation when they forget to switch off gas heater before going to bed, here on Saturday

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) :A police official and his relative died of suffocation when they forget to switch off gas heater before going to bed, here on Saturday.

According to police, Sub Inspector, Rehmat-ud- Din and his relative, Nasir-ud-din of Karimabad were residing in a room adjacent to a local hotel.

They turned on a gas heater and a coal stove to beat the cold.

Unfortunately they forget to turn off gas heater and stove before going to bed and died of asphyxiation. The bodies were handed over to their relatives after completing medic-legal formalities.