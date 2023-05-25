Police organizes candle lighting ceremony to pay tribute to martyrs

Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday organized a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan at the martyrs' monument, Police Lines Headquarters and pay tributes to those who rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives in the line of the duty and to protect the lives of the citizens

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :Rawalpindi District Police here on Thursday organized a candle lighting ceremony to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem Shuhada-e-Pakistan at the martyrs' monument, Police Lines Headquarters and pay tributes to those who rendered the supreme sacrifices of their lives in the line of the duty and to protect the lives of the citizens.

The ceremony was attended by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali, City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani, Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Capt. Amir Khan Niazi, Divisional SPs, Senior Police Officers, families and children of the martyrs.

A large number of civil society members were also present on the occasion to pay tribute to the martyrs.

The citizens, women and children paid tributes to the martyrs by lighting candles on the martyrs' monument.

Police officers mingled and interacted with the citizens and children.

The RPO thanked the participants for joining the ceremony to celebrate Youm-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan.

"The martyrs are our assets who rendered great sacrifices for the safety and protection of the people, Syed Khurram Ali said.

These sacrifices of the martyrs who rendered their lives for the nation would always be remembered, the CPO said.

"The martyrs are our pride and our real heroes," SSP Operations said.