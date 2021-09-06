Police pay tribute to martyrs on Defence Day

Lahore police on Monday observed 56th Defence Day of the country with national zeal and fervour to pay homage to the great valor and sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and 'ghazis' of September 1965 war for the defence of their motherland

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Lahore police on Monday observed 56th Defence Day of the country with national zeal and fervour to pay homage to the great valor and sacrifices rendered by the martyrs and 'ghazis' of September 1965 war for the defence of their motherland.

A ceremony was held at District Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh to observe Defence Day, where Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with senior police officers paid homage to the martyrs, laid floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and recited Fateha for the departed souls of martyrs of September 1965 war as well as Shuhada-e-Police.

DIG Operations Sohail Chaudhary, CTO Muntazir Mehdi, SSP Opetations Waqar Shoaib Qureshi, all divisional SPs along with officials of different units of Lahore police attended the ceremony.

While talking to the media, CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, Defence Day provided us the opportunity to pay tribute to all those who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the country, especially the martyrs of 1965 War.

This day also signifies the firm resolve of entire nation to defend the territorial and ideological boundaries of the country to meet the challenges of terrorism, extremism, and external aggression, he added.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Pakistan's valiant civil and armed forces along with the entire nation stood united during the war against the enemy who challenged territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country.

The CCPO said Lahore police had also sacrificed hundreds of precious lives for the safety of the internal boundaries of the country and protection of lives and properties of the citizens.

"On this day, we make resolve that we will defend our country at all cost as the entire nation along with police stands alongside Pakistan Defence Forces to thwart evil designs of the enemy against integrity and prosperity of the country", he maintained.