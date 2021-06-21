UrduPoint.com
Police Recover Four Stolen Cars, Narcotics Seized

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :Kohat Police in an intelligence based operation busted an inter-provincial car lifter gang and recovered four stolen vehicles from its possession here on Monday.

District Police Officer ( DPO), Sohail Khalid while giving details in a press conference said it was the biggest successful operation against car lifters so far in which narcotics was also seized that was secretly concealed in a stolen car .

He said that police team raided a residence of a man , Zahid Afridi in KDA sector 6 Kohat and recovered four cars that was stolen from various districts.

He said one kilogram ice drug was also recovered from the hidden compartments of a stolen car.

The DPO said that stolen cars were being shifted to merged districts to sell out after tampering their chassis and engine numbers.

Police shifted stolen cars to KDA police station and registered a case against the accused and owner of the house who managed to escape at the time of raid.

