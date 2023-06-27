Police reinforcements encircle criminals' hideouts in Mauza Dangri Soori

Police reinforcements have encircled Mauza Dangri Suri where hardened criminals are believed to be hiding in their hideouts as the police continued operations against gangs of criminals in the Katcha Area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari for the last 80 days

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :Police reinforcements have encircled Mauza Dangri Suri where hardened criminals are believed to be hiding in their hideouts as the police continued operations against gangs of criminals in the Katcha Area of Tehsil Rojhan Mazari for the last 80 days.

Launched on the orders of Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, the operation was personally supervised by Additional IGP South Punjab Maqsoodul Hassan Rana, RPO DG Khan Captain (retd) Sajjad Hassan, and spearheaded by DPO Rajanpur Captain (retd) Dost Muhammad.

Total seven alleged terrorists have been killed, over 20 injured while over 40 facilitators have been arrested during last 80 days, according to the RPO.

DPO said, police reinforcements have encircled the Dungri Suri area to target criminals adding that very important achievements are expected soon.

He said that all the criminals would soon be brought to face the law and peace would be restored in the Katcha Area.