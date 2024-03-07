Open Menu

Police Resolve Blind Murder Case Of Youth , Alleged Murderers Arrested

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Police resolve blind murder case of youth , alleged murderers arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police have apprehended two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a youth who was killed on February 27 last month.

The deceased, identified as Ayad Marjan, a resident of Chamkani Kala Shahpur, was found in fields with bullet wounds.

The case was registered at the Mohammad Raiz Shaheed Police Station against unidentified perpetrators, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits.

During various operations and using modern technology to trace the culprits, the police arrested the suspects Mohammad Waseem and Mohammad Adnan from Shahpur.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, and cash from both arrested culprits. During initial investigations, both arrested men confessed that Gulam, a resident of Saddar Kurram district, paid an amount to kill Ayad Marjan due to personal enmity.

The police have also seized a cash amount of Rs 335,000 paid to hired killers.

The case has been registered at the Mohammad Raiz Shaheed Police Station, and all three suspects, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Adnan, and Gulam, have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).

Related Topics

Murder Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Mobile Kohat Shahpur Saddar February FIR All From

Recent Stories

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and ..

Infinix Revolutionizes Esports with GT 10 Pro and HOK as the Official Gaming Pow ..

12 minutes ago
 PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumph ..

PTI Cricket Tournament 2024: Spartans Team Triumphs

18 minutes ago
 PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Pos ..

PITB HR Wing Organizes 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking' Workshop in Ce ..

19 minutes ago
 PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters o ..

PM, CJCSC exchange views on professional matters of armed forces

29 minutes ago
 English Premier League: Check schedule of remainin ..

English Premier League: Check schedule of remaining matches

49 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Cou ..

Pakistan welcomes Extraordinary Session of OIC Council of FMs

1 hour ago
Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in ..

Swiss privacy firm observes high demand for VPN in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 ‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s g ..

‘Bhutto got justice after 50 years, and it’s good if we get justice in our l ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

Sindh CM unveils Ramzan relief package

5 hours ago
 Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflecti ..

Growing visibility of Pakistani-Americans reflective of Pak-US ties: Masood

6 hours ago
 PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allie ..

PM to host dinner in honor of PML-N leaders, allied parties

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan