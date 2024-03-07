Police resolve blind murder case of youth , alleged murderers arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police have apprehended two suspects involved in the gruesome murder of a youth who was killed on February 27 last month.

The deceased, identified as Ayad Marjan, a resident of Chamkani Kala Shahpur, was found in fields with bullet wounds.

The case was registered at the Mohammad Raiz Shaheed Police Station against unidentified perpetrators, and a thorough investigation has been initiated to apprehend the culprits.

During various operations and using modern technology to trace the culprits, the police arrested the suspects Mohammad Waseem and Mohammad Adnan from Shahpur.

The police recovered weapons, mobile phones, and cash from both arrested culprits. During initial investigations, both arrested men confessed that Gulam, a resident of Saddar Kurram district, paid an amount to kill Ayad Marjan due to personal enmity.

The police have also seized a cash amount of Rs 335,000 paid to hired killers.

The case has been registered at the Mohammad Raiz Shaheed Police Station, and all three suspects, Mohammad Waseem, Mohammad Adnan, and Gulam, have been nominated in the First Information Report (FIR).