UrduPoint.com

Police Resolves Man's Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2022 | 09:52 PM

Police resolves man's murder case

A man whose body was found with his hands and legs tied was allegedly killed in a road accident

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :A man whose body was found with his hands and legs tied was allegedly killed in a road accident.

An official of the Hatri police station informed here on Friday that the police initially believed that the unknown young man, who was later identified as 30 years old Tahir Mehmood Soomro, was murdered.

The police official said the police started investigation from the angle of accident when the initial medical examination of the dead body showed injuries which were sustained in an accident.

"Hours after starting the probe we came to know that a Mazda truck carrying devotees to a shrine struck that passerby on the National Highway," he told.

"Fearing the police case, the vehicle's driver in connivance with the passengers shifted the dead body to an agricultural field and tied its hands and legs to give the impression of murder." The official informed that the vehicle's driver and owner had been arrested and that the incident's FIR was also being registered.

He, however, did not disclose Names of the arrested suspects.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Murder Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Road Accident Young Man FIR From Mazda

Recent Stories

NCHR held meeting from across the country

NCHR held meeting from across the country

53 seconds ago
 2 die in wall collapse during Jumma prayer

2 die in wall collapse during Jumma prayer

54 seconds ago
 Ghulam Mehmood Dogar appointed as new CCPO Lahore

Ghulam Mehmood Dogar appointed as new CCPO Lahore

58 seconds ago
 Sanaullah asks concerned department to give decisi ..

Sanaullah asks concerned department to give decision on foreign funding case

59 seconds ago
 Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket ma ..

Four wounded in grenade blast at Afghan cricket match

26 minutes ago
 E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of ..

E-filing system to be initiated in six sectors of Civil Secretariat Balochistan: ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.