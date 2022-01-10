UrduPoint.com

Police Retrieve Abductee, Arrest Kidnapper

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2022 | 07:31 PM

Following the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, Sargodha police took immediate action and recovered a citizen kidnapped for ransom

A spokesperson for the Punjab police said that DPO Sargodha Dr Rizwan Ahmed while sharing details of the incident said that Muzammil (26) was abducted at gunpoint by four unknown people while he was on his way to a poultry farm. The kidnappers contacted his brother and demanded ransom.

Yesterday, police were tipped off that the abducted and the accused were present in the limits of Jhal Chakian police station.

Upon which, the police raided the place when accused opened straight firing at police party. As the firing stopped, the police rescued abducted Muzammil who was chained, whereas the accused Irfan, got injured in the firing of his own accomplice, and was arrested.

Ransom amount of about Rs 300,000 was also recovered from the possession of accused. Other accomplices fled the scene and a picket had been set up for their arrest, he said.

However, police party was present at the picket of Chak No. 12 area of Kot Momin police station when two armed men riding a motorcycle approached there and was intercepted by police. Upon which, they started firing at the police and entered into the garden.

During the search operation, a dead body of Amir Shehzad son of Abdul Sattar, resident of Faruka Tehsil Sahiwal who was shot dead by his own accomplice.

The accused was a habitual offender and involved in kidnapping for ransom case.

Police have seized a motorcycle, 100,000 in cash, a gun and 12 bore repeaters from the accused.

Special teams have been formed and raids were being carried out to arrest theescaped accused.

