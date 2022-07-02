Police seizes narcotics, liquor worth millions in separate operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :The police on Saturday seized huge caches of liquor, narcotics and drugs worth millions of rupees in separate operations across the district.

The Kellar Syedan Police arrested accused Kabir Ahmed and recovered 100 bottles of liquor from him.

The SHO Kellar Syedan said that other facilitators of the accused would also be arrested.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zanir Cheema, while praising SHO Kellar Syedan and his team, said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidences of drug trafficking against him. The crackdown on drug dealers and liquor suppliers would continue, he added.

In another operation against the drug dealers, Rawalpindi Police arrested two accused and recovered about 3 kg hashish from their possession.

Similarly, Waris Khan Police arrested an accused namely Bilal and recovered 800 grams of cannabis from him, while Banni Police arrested accused Ali and recovered 620 grams of cannabis from him.

The Rawalpindi Police, in other operations arrested nine accused and recovered marijuana and liquor from them, including 460 grams of cannabis from Sehroosh, 180 grams of cannabis from Issa, 4 liters of liquor from Zukram, 16 liters of liquor from Noman, 13 bottles of liquor from Haroon, 5 bottles of liquor from Bilal, and 10 liters of liquor from Afzal.

Separate cases were registered against the accused with various police stations of the district.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against an accused Zohaib with Saddar Berouni Police Station for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old boy. The action was taken on the application of the victim's father who alleged that the tutor of his child molested him.

Moreover, Waris Khan Police arrested kite sellers and recovered 110 kites and two rolls of strings from them.

SP Rawal Babar Javed Joya said that crackdown against kite sellers and kite flyers would continue without any discrimination. He also said that operations against drug dealers and liquor suppliers were being intensified to eradicate the scourge of drugs.