Police To Serve Masses With Honesty And Dedication; Directs IGP

Fri 16th April 2021

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman on Monday urged the police officials to serve the masses with honesty and sincerity so as to earn a good name for police department

"The attitude of an individual cop represents the collective attitude of the force. So, it is up to you to earn good name for police department through your devotion and honesty," he said while addressing the passing out parade of 34th Recruits Course here at Police Line Headquarters. In all, 134 policemen passed out in this course. The event was attended among others by all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and other senior police officials.

The IGP observed the parade and appreciated its standard adding, that it is clear that training standard at this institution of Islamabad can be compared with any other institutions of the country. The IGP said this force had always hectic schedule of duties which included security, traffic control, patrolling and several other duties.

He appreciated the Islamabad police force which is managing all of the duties successfully and maintaining law and order situation.

The IGP said that is very happy moment for him at attend the ceremony as Chief guest. He congratulated the passing out policemen, SSP (Headquarters), Principal Police Training School over the successful completion of the course. He said that participants demonstrated their skills and did hard work in the course while the dedication of their trainers helped them to understand the principles for effective policing.


He said participants were imparted best training in the limited resources and they should use their capabilities to serve the people. The IGP said that passing out cops are very much fortunate as provide the opportunity to serve the people. He urged them to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and contribute for justice to people.

He said Islamabad police had set precedent for effective policing and passing out officials should do their best to further ensure in it in future. Islamabad police, he said, performed very well in ensuring implementation on SOPs and gave awareness to people about preventing measures.
He said that Islamabad police is using the latest technology to improve policing in the city and e-challan system has been introduced in the city besides setting up investigation wing, appointment of police guides and introduction of bicycle patrol unit.

Earlier, SSP (Headquarters) welcomed the IGP and told that recruits have been trained on modern lines. He said that two ASIs probation courses, nine intermediate course, 33 basic recruit courses, four lady recruit courses, 18 lower school courses, two drill instructor courses have been recently completed. Later, the IGP distributed prizes among those cops who got distinctions in their various program of the course and hoped for their best performance in future.

