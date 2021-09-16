Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brothers for killing sister

Saddar Wah police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested two brothers who had killed their real sister

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police after hectic efforts netted the accused who had shot dead his sister over petty issue.

Under the supervision of SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and his team, with the help of modern technology and intelligence, traced the blind murder case and arrested two brothers namely Muhammad Imran and Bilal.

The case was registered against the unidentified killers in June 2019 on the complaint of Muhammad Ramzan, elder brother of the victim.

The team on suspicions interrogated the accused during the investigation process and traced the blind murder case.

Superintendent of Police, Pothohar said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that no matter how smart the accused is, he cannot escape the clutches of the law. All the legal formalities would be fulfilled to punish the accused, he added.