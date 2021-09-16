UrduPoint.com

Police Trace Blind Murder Case; Arrest Two Brothers For Killing Sister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 09:47 PM

Police trace blind murder case; arrest two brothers for killing sister

Saddar Wah police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested two brothers who had killed their real sister

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2021 ) :Saddar Wah police on Thursday claimed to have traced a blind murder case and arrested two brothers who had killed their real sister.

According to a police spokesman, Saddar Wah police after hectic efforts netted the accused who had shot dead his sister over petty issue.

Under the supervision of SDPO Taxila, SHO Saddar Wah and his team, with the help of modern technology and intelligence, traced the blind murder case and arrested two brothers namely Muhammad Imran and Bilal.

The case was registered against the unidentified killers in June 2019 on the complaint of Muhammad Ramzan, elder brother of the victim.

The team on suspicions interrogated the accused during the investigation process and traced the blind murder case.

Superintendent of Police, Pothohar said that the accused would be challaned with solid evidence.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of the police team and said that no matter how smart the accused is, he cannot escape the clutches of the law. All the legal formalities would be fulfilled to punish the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Technology Rawalpindi Taxila Saddar June 2019 All

Recent Stories

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urg ..

Egypt, Sudan back resumed Nile dam talks as UN urges deal

1 minute ago
 New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Co ..

New UK Foreign Minister Meets With Commonwealth Colleagues on First Day in Offic ..

1 minute ago
 Lithuanian President Discusses Illegal Migration, ..

Lithuanian President Discusses Illegal Migration, Defense Issues With Merkel

1 minute ago
 Ryanair eyes stronger passenger recovery

Ryanair eyes stronger passenger recovery

5 minutes ago
 Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of popul ..

Elderly population increasing 10 per cent of population: IGHDS

5 minutes ago
 Man shot sister dead, injures sister-in-law before ..

Man shot sister dead, injures sister-in-law before committing suicide

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.