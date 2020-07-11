UrduPoint.com
Police Video Case: JIC Records Statement Of Three Accused Police Officials

Sat 11th July 2020 | 03:53 PM

Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) formed against police violence recorded statements of the three police officials nominated as accused in Radi Ullah alias Amirey of Tehkal case,on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2020 ) :Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) formed against police violence recorded statements of the three police officials nominated as accused in Radi Ullah alias Amirey of Tehkal case,on Saturday.

According to Syed Hassan Raza Shah, spokesperson of the commission those who recorded their statements today included accused police officials Tauseef Alam, Constable No. 3111, Naeem Khan, Constable No. 1136, Zahir Ullah, Officiating ASI.

He said that accused officials were produced from Central Jail Peshawar. The Commission will record further evidence on Monday, July 13.

The Inquiry Commission headed by Hon'ble Justice Lal Jan Khattak was carrying out the proceedings on day to day basis.



