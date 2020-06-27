Policeman martyred in line of duty laid to rest

The funeral prayer of Sub-Inspector of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Aslam Gul martyred in the line of duty, was held here at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by Islamabad Police Chief and other senior police officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The funeral prayer of Sub-Inspector of Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP), Aslam Gul martyred in the line of duty, was held here at Police Line Headquarters which was attended by Islamabad Police Chief and other senior police officials.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar and DIG (Operations) shouldered the coffin and the body was dispatched to Bhera City, the native town of the deceased. Later, the burial was made with full honor and protocol at the native city of the deceased.

On behalf of IGP Islamabad, SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed laid floral wreaths on the grave and prayed for the departed soul during his meeting with the family of the martyred cop. Sub-Inspector Aslam Gul has left behind a widow, two sons and a daughter.

It is to mention that Sub-Inspector of traffic police, Aslam Gul embraced martyrdom in the line of duty. Through the cameras of Safe City Project and eyewitnesses, it came to know that an Alto Car coming from Sabzi Mandi was intercepted by a Honda Car at Kashmir Highway and its occupants opened fire on Alto vehicle. Traffic cop was performing duty near the scene and he tried to stop the car.

The car occupants resisted and policeman opened two fires on the assailants in the car following which they started indiscriminate firing.

The cop got critically injured and both vehicles sped towards Tarnol area where occupants of a vehicle managed to escape in another car after leaving their first ride near Tarnol.

A total of four persons including traffic cop got injured in this incident and were shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) where Sub-Inspector Aslam Gul succumbed to his injuries.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar along with DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Safe City) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk, SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed, SP (Investigation) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer visited the site of incident where he was briefed about incident. Case has been also registered at Shamas Colony police station under section 302 PPC and 307 PPC.

The IGP constituted two police teams spearheaded by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed to trace the criminals involved in the incident. One team headed by SP (Investigation) and other by SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh would conduct investigation into the matter to ensure arrest of the criminals.