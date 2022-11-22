Policeman shot dead by car driver in Karachi’s DHA area

(@Abdulla99267510)

Abdul Rehman, the cop, lost his life in the line of duty while chasing a suspect involved in a suspicious activity .

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2022) A policeman was shot dead by a car driver after an altercation between the two in Defence Housing Authority Phase V on Monday late night.

The tv reports say that the son of a former deputy commissioner was allegedly involved in killing the cop.

Abdul Rehman, the cop who was shot dead, and his colleague were chasing the suspect shooter who was later as Khurram Nisar. The cops talked to him as they allegedly noticed some suspicious activity.

A video of their altercation went viral on the social media.

A CCTV camera captured the whole scene in which Rehman and suspect Nisar and the moment when both of them stepped out of their vehicles. The video also showed the cop holding his pistol and asking Nisar to sit in the car and go to the police station.

The police said that Nisar, who is father of two children, came to Karachi from Sweden earlier this month.

The police said that the other cop who was accompanying Rehman had recorded his statement. They quoted him saying that they saw Nisar forced a woman to sit in the car near Boat Basin and when they approached Nisar the woman fled. They said that the cops tried to control him but they could not get control of his gun when he resisted.

The police said Rehman sat with Nisar in his car while the other cop kept chasing it. The cops, police said, tried to take Nisar to Darakhsan police station but he speeded up his car. Rehman tried to stop Nisar and meanwhile both came out of the car and engaged in an argument and pulled their guns on each other.

The cop said that Nisar left the car he used in the crime scene and fled in another car near his residence in DHA Phase 5. Later, the police conducted raid at the residence of Nisar and recovered weapons, documents and vehicle used during the crime. They also detained a servant.

The police also recovered copy of his passport and raids were being conducted to arrest the suspect.

The police have registered FIR against the suspect for killing the cop on complaint of a sub-inspector at Darakhshan Police Station.

On other hand, the police said that the parents of Nisar disowned him, saying that they had no idea about whereabouts of the suspect.

They said that Khurram visits Pakistan every year and they have no idea what he was doing and when he visited Pakistan. They also refused to take responsibility of his actions.