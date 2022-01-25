Polio campaign to continue despite killing of police constable: DPO Kohat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Muhammad Suleman on Tuesday said that polio vaccination campaign would continue despite killing of a police constable guarding polio vaccination team in Jarma area of Kohat.

Kohat police spokesperson, Fazal Naeem said that soon after the incident Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tahir Ayub and DPO Muhammad Suleman visited the crime scene.

DPO said that search operation was underway in the area and the incident was being investigated from all angles and details will be shared with the media.

He said that security of polio teams was further tightened in the wake of attack, adding elements involved the terrorist activity would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that such coward attacks would not deter the resolve of police force to serve the nation and protect lives and properties of citizen.

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash has strongly condemn the attack on polio workers and policeman in Kohat.

In a statement, he condemned the terrorist incident in which police constable, Hamid deployed for the security of polio team embraced martyrdom.

He expressed condolence and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.