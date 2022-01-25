UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign To Continue Despite Killing Of Police Constable: DPO Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 25, 2022 | 07:30 PM

Polio campaign to continue despite killing of police constable: DPO Kohat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Muhammad Suleman on Tuesday said that polio vaccination campaign would continue despite killing of a police constable guarding polio vaccination team in Jarma area of Kohat.

Kohat police spokesperson, Fazal Naeem said that soon after the incident Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tahir Ayub and DPO Muhammad Suleman visited the crime scene.

DPO said that search operation was underway in the area and the incident was being investigated from all angles and details will be shared with the media.

He said that security of polio teams was further tightened in the wake of attack, adding elements involved the terrorist activity would be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that such coward attacks would not deter the resolve of police force to serve the nation and protect lives and properties of citizen.

Chairman District Development Advisory Committee Kohat, MPA Ziaullah Bangash has strongly condemn the attack on polio workers and policeman in Kohat.

In a statement, he condemned the terrorist incident in which police constable, Hamid deployed for the security of polio team embraced martyrdom.

He expressed condolence and heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Polio Kohat Family Media All From

Recent Stories

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Maste ..

A Gaming Beast Like None Other â€“ realme GT Master Edition

2 hours ago
 Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakis ..

Over 200 Thousands Citizens Register on Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card Mobile Ap ..

2 hours ago
 Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam titl ..

Problem-solving Barty on road to another Slam title

2 hours ago
 Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Rus ..

Potential Grenade Explosion Killed 1 Person in Russia's Far East - Police Source

2 hours ago
 Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghani ..

Uzbekistan Suspends Electricity Exports to Afghanistan Due to Blackout - Energy ..

2 hours ago
 French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legaliz ..

French Greens Presidential Candidate Backs Legalizing Assisted Dying

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.