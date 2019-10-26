UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Case Surfaced In Lakki Marwat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 02:21 PM

Polio case surfaced in Lakki Marwat

Another polio case was surfaced in Sarae Norang area of district Lakki Marwat said Coordinator Abdul Basit on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Another polio case was surfaced in Sarae Norang area of district Lakki Marwat said Coordinator Abdul Basit on Saturday.

He said that polio was detected in a nine months old baby and the NIH Islamabad confirmed the baby with polio positive.

He said that polio vaccines are must for children but unfortunately the parents of the baby did not administer polio vaccines to their child.

He said that it is need of the hour that polio vaccines must be administered to every child to eliminate polio from the area and save their lives. He urged the parents, Ulema-e-Karam and civil society members to play role in creating awareness among people to administer polio vaccines to their children.

Related Topics

Islamabad Polio Civil Society Lakki Marwat From

Recent Stories

2 drug pushers get 18 years jail in Sargodha

18 seconds ago

President Dr Arif Alvi reiterates Pakistan's stau ..

20 seconds ago

Over 880 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebanon ..

22 seconds ago

Nawaz Sharif's illness: IHC summons five anchors f ..

15 minutes ago

More than half the Pakistanis (53%) opine that the ..

18 minutes ago

ANP issues show cause notices to five local leader ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.