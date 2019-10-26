Polio case surfaced in Lakki Marwat

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2019 ) :Another polio case was surfaced in Sarae Norang area of district Lakki Marwat said Coordinator Abdul Basit on Saturday.

He said that polio was detected in a nine months old baby and the NIH Islamabad confirmed the baby with polio positive.

He said that polio vaccines are must for children but unfortunately the parents of the baby did not administer polio vaccines to their child.

He said that it is need of the hour that polio vaccines must be administered to every child to eliminate polio from the area and save their lives. He urged the parents, Ulema-e-Karam and civil society members to play role in creating awareness among people to administer polio vaccines to their children.