Polio drive in full swing: ICT admins oversees campaign activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) All the Assistant Commissioners of the Federal Capital were actively engaging with polio teams to ensure the success of the a seven-day anti-polio drive which started on Monday in ICT.

This proactive involvement aligned with the directives from Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner East, said the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administratiin, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioners from across the city have visited different locations to oversee the polio teams' activities.

At Jinnah Garden, Assistant Commissioner Saddar area, Ms Mehreen joined the morning assembly, where she discussed the day's goals and addressed issues concerning polio vaccinations.

She emphasized meeting the targets, addressing "not available" (NA) cases, and handling refusals to ensure maximum coverage.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Nellore area, Uzir Ahamd participated in the morning briefing at I-8 area.

During this session, he reviewed the first day's planning and addressed any complaints or concerns related to the polio campaign.

Similarly, in the Industrial Area, Assistant Commissioner, Farwa Batool checked in on the polio teams at UCG-15, issuing additional guidance to enhance their operations.

This focused approach aimed at streamline the vaccination process and solve any logistical issues.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner, Shalimar area attended the morning assembly and provided feedback on reaching out to those unavailable for vaccination and managing refusals.

Dr Abdullah said these efforts were part of a coordinated approach to ensure that the polio vaccination campaign runs smoothly and covers as much ground as possible.

It is important to note that these visits were part of a broader initiative to maintain close supervision of the anti-polio campaign.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said the polio campaign was a critical public health effort to eradicate the crippling disease, and the involvement of the Assistant Commissioners was a key factor in its success.

By monitoring the progress, addressing challenges, and ensuring efficient operations, ICT administration aimed at to make this anti-polio drive effective and comprehensive.

/395