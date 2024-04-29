Open Menu

Polio Drive In Full Swing: ICT Admins Oversees Campaign Activities

Faizan Hashmi Published April 29, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Polio drive in full swing: ICT admins oversees campaign activities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) All the Assistant Commissioners of the Federal Capital were actively engaging with polio teams to ensure the success of the a seven-day anti-polio drive which started on Monday in ICT.

This proactive involvement aligned with the directives from Islamabad's Deputy Commissioner and the Additional Deputy Commissioner East, said the Spokesman of Islamabad Capital Territory Administratiin, Dr Abdullah Tabassum here.

In this regard, the Assistant Commissioners from across the city have visited different locations to oversee the polio teams' activities.

At Jinnah Garden, Assistant Commissioner Saddar area, Ms Mehreen joined the morning assembly, where she discussed the day's goals and addressed issues concerning polio vaccinations.

She emphasized meeting the targets, addressing "not available" (NA) cases, and handling refusals to ensure maximum coverage.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Nellore area, Uzir Ahamd participated in the morning briefing at I-8 area.

During this session, he reviewed the first day's planning and addressed any complaints or concerns related to the polio campaign.

Similarly, in the Industrial Area, Assistant Commissioner, Farwa Batool checked in on the polio teams at UCG-15, issuing additional guidance to enhance their operations.

This focused approach aimed at streamline the vaccination process and solve any logistical issues.

Furthermore, Assistant Commissioner, Shalimar area attended the morning assembly and provided feedback on reaching out to those unavailable for vaccination and managing refusals.

Dr Abdullah said these efforts were part of a coordinated approach to ensure that the polio vaccination campaign runs smoothly and covers as much ground as possible.

It is important to note that these visits were part of a broader initiative to maintain close supervision of the anti-polio campaign.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon said the polio campaign was a critical public health effort to eradicate the crippling disease, and the involvement of the Assistant Commissioners was a key factor in its success.

By monitoring the progress, addressing challenges, and ensuring efficient operations, ICT administration aimed at to make this anti-polio drive effective and comprehensive.

/395

Related Topics

Assembly Islamabad Polio Nellore Progress Saddar All From

Recent Stories

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assembli ..

SIC chief asks PTI leaders to resign from assemblies

1 hour ago
 Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio fro ..

Pakistan working tirelessly to eradicate polio from country: PM

2 hours ago
 IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, P ..

IHC Justice Sattar dismisses pleas moved by FIA, PEMRA and PTA in audio leaks ca ..

2 hours ago
 Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB ..

Gillespie, Kirsten feature in 48th edition of PCB Podcast

2 hours ago
 Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

Security forces kill four terrorists in Tank

4 hours ago
 Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on vi ..

Fake immoral video of Ducky Bhai's wife goes on viral on social media

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

2 days ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan