Polio drive in Kasur from 23rd

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The five-day anti polio drive will commence from May 23 in the district, during which 706,000 children under five years of age would be administered polio vaccine.

Talking to APP on Sunday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health Authority Kasur Dr Muhammad Laiq Chaudhry said that 1,882 mobile teams, 131 fixed and 74 transit teams had been formed.

However, 117 supervisors, 383 area in-charges have been posted and 4,542 polio workers would also be on duty.

He appealed to the parents to get vaccinated their children during the campaign to save them from crippling disease.