- Home
- Pakistan
- Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Polish Ambassador To Pakistan Maciej Pisarski Meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2025 | 03:21 PM
Pakistan ranks fourth in the world in workforce exportation.Federal Minister says
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain met Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski. The Federal Minister said that Pakistan exported products worth $ 450 million to Poland last year, while 742,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment in a year, Pakistan ranks fourth in the world in workforce export.
He said that strict measures have been taken to stop illegal immigration and successful pilot projects are underway with Korea and Japan.
The Polish Ambassador expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to floods in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
Hania Amir’s new photos spark social media buzz
UAE continues efforts to combat organised crime with extradition of two internat ..
Punjabi comedian Jaswinder Singh Bhalla passes away at 65
Gaza famine a war crime, urgent global responsibility: UN
Glacial outburst triggers flooding in GB’s Ghizer, several villages submerged
Lahore police detain second son of Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain visited the National University of Techn ..
Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Sa ..
Swiss Deputy Head of Mission lauds Nestlé Pakistan’s Swiss heritage, contribu ..
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lodhran secures top position in Punjab under CM's performance indicators16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China reaffirm ‘All-Weather Strategic Partnership’ during 6th Strategic Dialogue: FO S ..26 minutes ago
-
AIOU strengthens media education by updating curriculum26 minutes ago
-
Father, Son drown while crossing Indus River in DI Khan26 minutes ago
-
Capacity building workshop held in Maneshra to enhance police officers’ skills36 minutes ago
-
Muzaffargarh Police clinch top positions in Punjab Police Inter-District Games 202536 minutes ago
-
KP Govt announces food package for flood affectees36 minutes ago
-
11th Hukoomat Nahi Khidmat camp held in Muzaffargarh36 minutes ago
-
KP Governor meets former Belgium PM, discusses climate change, Kashmir issue46 minutes ago
-
Rising enrollments put pressure on Capital’s govt schools56 minutes ago
-
CM KP announces commendation for Rescue 1122 Spokesperson56 minutes ago
-
DC for strict action against illegal mining of placer gold1 hour ago