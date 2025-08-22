Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski meets Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain

Pakistan ranks fourth in the world in workforce exportation.Federal Minister says

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain met Polish Ambassador to Pakistan Maciej Pisarski. The Federal Minister said that Pakistan exported products worth $ 450 million to Poland last year, while 742,000 Pakistanis went abroad for employment in a year, Pakistan ranks fourth in the world in workforce export.

He said that strict measures have been taken to stop illegal immigration and successful pilot projects are underway with Korea and Japan.

The Polish Ambassador expressed regret over the loss of life and property due to floods in Pakistan.