UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Political Orphans United Under PDM Umbrella To Save Looted Wealth: Vawda

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 11:40 PM

Political orphans united under PDM umbrella to save looted wealth: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were doing negative politics and propagating false notions among the public to halt ongoing accountability process against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of words and he would not compromise with national wealth looters seeking national reconciliation ordinance at any cost.

The minister termed opposition parties' leaders as political orphans and said they had united under umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement to protect their looted wealth.

The political career of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had finished now, he added.

Dispelling the rumors of opposition's meeting with the government representatives, he said there was no room for such possibility as prime minister had a clear-cut agenda against the looters and plunderers.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making unwavering efforts to alleviate the inflation and to bring the economic stability in the country through all possible means.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan National Assembly Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Water Man All Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

GCC cloud market expected to hit $2.3bn by 2024, D ..

31 minutes ago

Dead, ill, recovered: celebrities hit by coronavir ..

23 minutes ago

UAE Space Agency signs Artemis Accords to advance ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Economic Development Department passes IS ..

1 hour ago

Luxurious, lusciously green living: Al Zahia break ..

1 hour ago

Armenian Military Official Briefed Irani Military ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.