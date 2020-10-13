Political orphans united under PDM umbrella to save looted wealth: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said convicted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were doing negative politics and propagating false notions among the public to halt ongoing accountability process against them.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of words and he would not compromise with national wealth looters seeking national reconciliation ordinance at any cost.

The minister termed opposition parties' leaders as political orphans and said they had united under umbrella of Pakistan Democratic Movement to protect their looted wealth.

The political career of opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif had finished now, he added.

Dispelling the rumors of opposition's meeting with the government representatives, he said there was no room for such possibility as prime minister had a clear-cut agenda against the looters and plunderers.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was making unwavering efforts to alleviate the inflation and to bring the economic stability in the country through all possible means.