UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Politics Of Agitation Not Suitable Anyway: Chief Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 34 seconds ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 09:11 PM

Politics of agitation not suitable anyway: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway for the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway for the country.

Talking to Senator Aurangzeb Khan who called on him here at CM office, the chief minister said that being citizen of the country, everyone should play his positive role for national development.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and it was time to promote national unity, he said. Keeping in view the prevailing Kashmir situation, the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway.

He said the politics of chaos was not in the interest of country as anti-state elements could try to take benefit in the garb of agitation.

The CM said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and properties of people, adding that law would take its course in case of any dereliction.

Senator Aurangzeb Khan commended Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for introducing holistic reforms and taking steps for the betterment of the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Man Turkish Lira Unity Foods Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai CP tours WETEX 2019

1 hour ago

Lahore Arts Council finalises literary, cultural p ..

33 seconds ago

Govt to take provinces on board for establishment ..

37 seconds ago

VIS assigns entity, Sukuk ratings to Park View Enc ..

44 seconds ago

Leaders of various faiths extend support to Kashmi ..

8 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Police bust gang in police uniform

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.