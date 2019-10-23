Politics of agitation not suitable anyway: Chief Minister

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday said the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway for the country.

Talking to Senator Aurangzeb Khan who called on him here at CM office, the chief minister said that being citizen of the country, everyone should play his positive role for national development.

He said Pakistan was passing through a critical phase and it was time to promote national unity, he said. Keeping in view the prevailing Kashmir situation, the politics of agitation was not suitable in anyway.

He said the politics of chaos was not in the interest of country as anti-state elements could try to take benefit in the garb of agitation.

The CM said that no one would be allowed to play with the lives and properties of people, adding that law would take its course in case of any dereliction.

Senator Aurangzeb Khan commended Chief Minister Usman Buzdar for introducing holistic reforms and taking steps for the betterment of the common man.