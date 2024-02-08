Polling Continues Smoothly In Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Elections 2024 is continue smoothly in Islamabad amid tight security and adequate arrangements.
Like other parts of the country, the polling started in the Federal capital at 8:00 a.
m. and would continue until 5:00 pm without any break. The queues of voters were seen outside polling booths waiting to cast votes.
The polling is being held for three NA seats in capital including NA 46, NA 47and NA 48.
