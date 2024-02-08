Open Menu

Polling Continues Smoothly In Islamabad

Sumaira FH Published February 08, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Polling continues smoothly in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Polling for the General Elections 2024 is continue smoothly in Islamabad amid tight security and adequate arrangements.

Like other parts of the country, the polling started in the Federal capital at 8:00 a.

m. and would continue until 5:00 pm without any break. The queues of voters were seen outside polling booths waiting to cast votes.

The polling is being held for three NA seats in capital including NA 46, NA 47and NA 48.

Related Topics

Islamabad NA-46 NA-48

Recent Stories

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on ..

U19 World Cup 2nd semi-final: Shaheens to take on Kangaroos today

2 hours ago
 Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolv ..

Masood Khan calls for Pak-India dialogue to resolve all bilateral issues

2 hours ago
 Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, inter ..

Bilawal to seek legal action against mobile, internet suspension on election day

2 hours ago
 Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

Shaheen asks citizens to vote for better Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Mobile, internet service face disruption on electi ..

Mobile, internet service face disruption on election day

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 February 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous cha ..

Pakistan goes to elections today amid numerous challenges

14 hours ago
 SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad ..

SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir

15 hours ago
 After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Piner ..

After deadly fire, Chile mourns ex-president Pinera

15 hours ago
 January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

January 2024 was warmest on record in Spain

15 hours ago
 ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solang ..

ECP to ensure peaceful & transparent polls: Solangi

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan