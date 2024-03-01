Open Menu

Polling For Election Of NA Speaker Underway

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2024 | 11:53 AM

Polling for election of NA Speaker underway

Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is chairing the session.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) Polling for the election of Speaker National Assembly is underway in the National Assembly hall in Islamabad.

Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is chairing the session.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar of Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the office of the Speaker.

After the election of the Speaker, election will be held for the office of Deputy Speaker.

For the slot of the Deputy Speaker, the contest is between Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Junaid Akbar of the Sunni Ittehad Council.

More to follow…

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Islamabad National Assembly Muslim

Recent Stories

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month ja ..

Islamabad DC Irfan Nawaz sentenced to six month jail over misconduct

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 March 2024

3 hours ago
 Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

Govt hikes petrol price by Rs4.13 per litre

12 hours ago
 IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

IGP Sindh attends passing-out ceremony

13 hours ago
 DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid we ..

DC directs preparedness for rain emergency amid weather forecast

13 hours ago
AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immedia ..

AJK SC directs MDA to resume services with immediate effect

13 hours ago
 Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

Governor Sindh distributes Rashan bags

13 hours ago
 7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

7 matches decided in National Kabaddi C’ship

13 hours ago
 KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseas ..

KU moot calls for raising awareness of rare diseases

13 hours ago
 Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November ..

Maryam directs Dadhocha Dam completion by November 2025 to meet Rawalpindi's wat ..

13 hours ago
 Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize ..

Commissioner for excessive plantation to minimize effects of climate change

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan