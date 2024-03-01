Polling For Election Of NA Speaker Underway
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2024 | 11:53 AM
Outgoing Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf is chairing the session.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2024) Polling for the election of Speaker National Assembly is underway in the National Assembly hall in Islamabad.
Sardar Ayaz Sadiq of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar of Sunni Ittehad Council are vying for the office of the Speaker.
After the election of the Speaker, election will be held for the office of Deputy Speaker.
For the slot of the Deputy Speaker, the contest is between Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah of Pakistan People's Party Parliamentarians and Junaid Akbar of the Sunni Ittehad Council.
More to follow…
